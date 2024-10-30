Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir: Omar Abdullah govt reverts to November academic session

This is the first major decision of the LG administration that has been reversed by the Abdullah-led government.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 15:41 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 October 2024, 15:41 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirOmar Abdullah

Follow us on :

Follow Us