<p>Bulandshahr: A small grocery store owner in Bulandshahr has alleged that his PAN card was misused to set up six companies in Delhi after he received a notice from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/income-tax-department">Income Tax Department</a> over sales worth more than Rs 141 crore.</p>.<p>Sudhir, a resident of Khurja's Nayaganj locality, said he runs a modest grocery shop from his home. He claimed that he had first been served a notice in 2022, following which he explained to the tax authorities that he had no connection with the companies.</p>.GSTN enables functionality to lodge complaint of PAN misuse for GST registration.<p>"On July 10 this year, I was shocked to get another notice claiming I had reported sales of Rs 1,41,38,47,126," Sudhir said, alleging that his PAN had been fraudulently used to incorporate multiple firms in Delhi.</p>.<p>Khurja Police Station In-charge Pankaj Rai said a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.</p>.<p>Officials say <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pan">PAN</a> (Permanent Account Number) card fraud occurs when someone illegally uses another person's PAN details to open bank accounts, create shell companies, obtain loans, or evade taxes.</p>.<p>Victims often discover the fraud only after receiving unexpected tax notices or recovery calls.</p>.<p>Experts advise regularly checking credit reports and linking PAN with Aadhaar to minimise risks.</p>