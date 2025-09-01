Menu
uttar pradesh

Uttar Pradesh shopkeeper stunned by Rs 141 cr tax notice, says PAN misused for shell firms

Officials say PAN (Permanent Account Number) card fraud occurs when someone illegally uses another person's PAN details to open bank accounts, create shell companies, obtain loans, or evade taxes.
Last Updated : 01 September 2025, 07:25 IST
Published 01 September 2025, 07:25 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshPAN CardTrendingmisuse

