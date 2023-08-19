Home
Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu gets new DC as J&K administration orders minor reshuffle

Jammu gets new DC as J-K admin orders minor reshuffle
Last Updated 19 August 2023, 17:05 IST

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday ordered a minor reshuffle, replacing deputy commissioners of Jammu and Udhampur districts.

According to an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), the "transfers and postings of two Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers were made in the interest of the administration".

Udhampur Deputy Commissioner Sachin Kumar Vaishy was transferred and posted as deputy commissioner, Jammu, replacing Avny Lavasa.

Saloni Rai is posted as the new deputy commissioner, Udhampur, the order read.

India NewsJammu and Kashmir

