Jammu & Kashmir takes lead in job creation under PMEGP

Srinagar: The Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) has sparked a wave of entrepreneurship in Jammu and Kashmir, transforming lives and creating a brighter future for the region.
According to the official figures, the union territory received the highest assistance for projects under the scheme from the Center surpassing states like Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.
For 44,542 projects assisted from 2021 till January 30 this year, J&K received a margin money subsidy of Rs 921.38 crore from the Center which created an estimated 3,56,336 employment opportunities, the highest among all states and UTs, 18 per cent of the total opportunities generated nationwide.
At the heart of this transformation are individuals like Farahana, a young entrepreneur from central Kashmir’s Budgam district, who embarked on a journey fueled by passion and determination of empowering local artisans and promote traditional Kashmiri crafts.
Armed with the support of PMEGP, Farahana established her own boutique, showcasing exquisite handcrafted shawls, carpets, and papier-mâché artifacts. Today, her venture not only sustains her family but also provides employment opportunities to several skilled artisans, breathing new life into the age-old craft traditions of the valley.
A similar tale unfolds in southern Pulwama district, where Iqbal Ahmad, a university passout turned entrepreneur, found his calling in the world of agro-processing. Leveraging the financial assistance provided by the PMEGP, he set up a small-scale food processing unit, specializing in packaging and marketing organic produce sourced directly from local farmers.
His venture not only boosts the income of farmers but also ensures the availability of high-quality organic products to consumers across the region.
Driven by such success stories, J&K has emerged as a beacon of hope in India’s quest for economic revitalisation and inclusive growth. From traditional handicrafts to modern ventures, the PMEGP has laid the foundation for a diverse and vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem, fostering innovation, and prosperity.
Uttar Pradesh, state with largest population in the country, has seen 32,629 projects assisted with a margin money subsidy utilisation of Rs 1,107.4 crore, leading to an estimated 2,61,032 employment opportunities
(Published 13 March 2024, 05:28 IST)