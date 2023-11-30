JOIN US
jammu and kashmir

J&K Bank raided by ED in money laundering case

The raids were conducted by the ED's office in Srinagar under Section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Last Updated 30 November 2023, 07:55 IST

Srinagar: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday searched six places related to the Jammu and Kashmir Bank in connection with a Rs 250 crore money laundering case, officials said.

The searches included the premises of the former bank chairperson, they said. The fraud was in the name of a fictitious housing society, the River Jhelum Cooperative Housing Building Society, the officials added.

The raids were conducted by the ED's office in Srinagar under Section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

(Published 30 November 2023, 07:55 IST)
