J&K govt bars employees from participating in strikes

Srinagar: Participating in demonstrations and strikes in favour of their demands could now land Jammu and Kashmir government employees in trouble.

Citing Rule 20(i) of the Jammu and Kashmir Government Employees (Conduct) Rules, 1971, a government order said no employee shall resort to or in any way abet any form of strike in connection with any matter pertaining to his service or the service of any other government employee.

“It has come to fore that some employees are resorting to demonstrations and strikes in favour of certain demands,” reads the order.