india
jammu and kashmir

J&K govt bars employees from participating in strikes

Earlier in March the government had barred its employees from airing political views on social media accounts for any political activity by amending the conduct rules for them.
Last Updated 03 November 2023, 15:26 IST

Srinagar: Participating in demonstrations and strikes in favour of their demands could now land Jammu and Kashmir government employees in trouble.

Citing Rule 20(i) of the Jammu and Kashmir Government Employees (Conduct) Rules, 1971, a government order said no employee shall resort to or in any way abet any form of strike in connection with any matter pertaining to his service or the service of any other government employee.

“It has come to fore that some employees are resorting to demonstrations and strikes in favour of certain demands,” reads the order.

The order said that the administrative secretaries are requested to circulate these instructions to employees in their respective departments to desist from all such uncalled for demonstrations and strikes: “an act of serious indiscipline and misconduct.”

“The Departments are also impressed upon to take strict disciplinary action against any such employee (s) found involved in organizing demonstration(s) and strike(s), in terms of rule mentioned supra,” it added.

Earlier in March the government had barred its employees from airing political views on social media accounts for any political activity by amending the conduct rules for them.

(Published 03 November 2023, 15:26 IST)
