Election Commission has exclusive right to decide schedule for Assembly polls in J&K: LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said the Election Commission has the exclusive right to decide the schedule for Assembly elections in the Union Territory.

However, he expressed hope that the democratic exercise would be conducted soon in Jammu and Kashmir, which has been under the central government rule for over six years after the fall of the PDP-BJP government in 2018.

Talking to reporters after inaugurating the newly constructed building of the Malaviya Mission Teachers Training Centre at the University of Jammu, LG Sinha also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks during his visit to Srinagar in June that the Assembly elections will be held soon and the statement of Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament on August 5, 2019 that delimitation will be followed by Assembly polls and then statehood at an appropriate time.