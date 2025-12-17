Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

States deleted 2.12 crore bogus PDS beneficiaries so far: Centre

The Centre prepared the list of fake beneficiaries and shared with the States and asked them to conduct field verification.
Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 15:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 December 2025, 15:50 IST
India NewsPDS

Follow us on :

Follow Us