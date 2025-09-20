Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

J&K Police's Counter Intelligence Wing conducts searches at 8 locations

They said the searches were being conducted in the districts of Srinagar, Baramulla, Anantnag, Kupwara, Pulwama, and Shopian.
Last Updated : 20 September 2025, 04:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 September 2025, 04:55 IST
India NewsSrinagarPulwama

Follow us on :

Follow Us