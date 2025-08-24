Menu
J&K: Rajnath Singh to meet cloudburst victims; LG Manoj Sinha assures rehabilitation of all affected persons

A cloudburst struck Chisoti village on August 14, killing 65 persons and injuring over 100 others, while the search for 32 other missing persons is continuing.
Last Updated : 24 August 2025, 09:22 IST
Published 24 August 2025, 09:22 IST
