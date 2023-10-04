Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

J&K: Two militants killed in Kulgam encounter

The two killed have been identified as Basit Amin Bhat of Frisal and Saqib Ahmad Lone of Hawoora, Kulgam, linked with proscribed terror outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen.
Last Updated 04 October 2023, 13:54 IST

Follow Us

Two unidentified militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

The encounter started earlier in the day when security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Kujjar following information about the presence of ultras there.

"02 terrorists killed. Bodies of the killed terrorists being retrieved from the site of encounter. Cordon & search operation is still in progress. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone police posted on X.

The search operation had turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire on the security forces, which retaliated.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 04 October 2023, 13:54 IST)
India NewsJammu and KashmirJammuEncounterMillitantsKulgam

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT