Kashmir terror attack: Pakistan still trying to kill innocent people to disrupt peace, says L-G Manoj Sinha

On Sunday, a doctor from Kashmir and six non-local labourers were killed while five people sustained injuries in the terror attack at an under-construction tunnel at Gund in Ganderbal district.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 08:02 IST

India NewsJammu and KashmirManoj Sinha

