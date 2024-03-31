Kashmir tourism boom: Thriving homestays empower rural communities

Srinagar: As Kashmir breaks tourist arrival records, a desire among travelers to immerse themselves in the authentic culture and lifestyle of the region is driving local families to open up their homes to tourists, recognising the opportunity to supplement their income.

While so far choices for accommodation were limited to hotels and resorts in the main cities and towns, the homestays, ranging from humble dwellings in remote villages to quaint cottages overlooking the Dal Lake, offer travelers a unique glimpse into the heart and soul of Kashmir.

The people staying in picturesque valleys and remote villages of Kashmir are converting their residential properties into homestays, boosting rural tourism and generating employment. The impact of the homestay boom has extended far beyond just the tourism sector.

In rural areas, where employment opportunities are scarce, the influx of visitors has breathed a new life into local economies. From handicrafts and organic produce to guided treks and cultural performances, a vibrant ecosystem of rural tourism has begun to take shape.