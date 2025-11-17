Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Rupee falls 6 paise to 88.72 against US dollar in early trade

Positive sentiment in domestic equity markets and lower crude oil prices overseas, however, prevented a sharp fall in the Indian currency, forex analysts said.
Last Updated : 17 November 2025, 04:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 November 2025, 04:35 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarForexMarkets

Follow us on :

Follow Us