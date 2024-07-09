Kulgam encounters reveal joining of locals into militancy still persist in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: On July 7, the killing of six local militants in two separate encounters in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district highlighted the ongoing issue of local recruitment into militancy. Despite efforts by the police and security agencies to curb this trend, it has not been entirely eliminated.

The deceased militants were identified as Towheed Ahmad, Zahid Ahmad, Yawer Ahmad, and Shakeel Ahmad, all locals from Kulgam, and Aadil Hussain Wani and Faisal Bashir Lone from the neighbouring Shopian district.

Official data shows that 130 locals joined militant groups in 2022, while only 22 did so last year, marking an 80 per cent decline. The Jammu & Kashmir Police have focused on preventing local youth from joining militant organizations since last year.