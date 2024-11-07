Minor among 4 killed, 2 injured as vehicle falls in gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi

<p>Reasi/Jammu: Four people, including a minor, died and two others were injured when a vehicle skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir's</a> Reasi district on Thursday, officials said.</p>.<p>An SUV skidded off the road, rolled down a hill, and plunged into a deep gorge in the Ganjote area of Mahore after the driver lost its control, they said.</p>.<p>Three people died on the spot, while three others sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital, they said.</p>.11 of 15 passengers die as overloaded autorickshaw gets hit by truck in UP.<p>After receiving first aid, the injured were referred to the district hospital in Reasi, where one of three injured also succumbed to his injuries.</p>.<p>The deceased were identified as 40-year-old Manzoor Ahmed (a teacher), his 10-year-old daughter Ulfat Jan, 42-year-old Ghulam Mohi ud Din and his 28-year-old son Bashir Ahmed — all residents of the Mahore tehsil. </p>