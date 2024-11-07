Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Minor among 4 killed, 2 injured as vehicle falls in gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi

An SUV skidded off the road, rolled down a hill, and plunged into a deep gorge in the Ganjote area of Mahore after the driver lost its control, they said.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 10:07 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 November 2024, 10:07 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirAccident

Follow us on :

Follow Us