jammu and kashmir

Mirwaiz placed under house arrest, claims outfit

'Mirwaiz has been put under house arrest by the authorities ahead of his sermon that he was scheduled to deliver at Aali Masjid in the city today,' Anjjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid said in a statement.
Last Updated 28 March 2024, 09:19 IST

Srinagar: A religious organisation headed by Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Thursday claimed he has been placed under house arrest.

"Mirwaiz has been put under house arrest by the authorities ahead of his sermon that he was scheduled to deliver at Aali Masjid in the city today," Anjjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid said in a statement.

However, officials here refused to comment on the claim of Mirwaiz's house arrest.

Mirwaiz was released from house detention in September last year— more than four years after he was placed under house arrest in the wake of abrogation of Article 370 by the Centre in August 2019.

The authorities again placed curbs on his movement in the first week of October and prevented him from attending any religious gatherings, including Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid.

Mirwaiz was again allowed to attend Friday prayers and other religious congregations a week ahead of the Ramzan fasting month.

(Published 28 March 2024, 09:19 IST)
