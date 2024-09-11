MP Engineer Rashid walks out of Tihar, vows to fight PM Modi's 'Naya Kashmir narrative'

New Delhi: Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid walked out of Tihar Jail on Wednesday on interim bail till October 2 for campaigning in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls and vowed to fight Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Naya Kashmir narrative".

Talking to reporters outside the jail, he also attacked National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti for "destroying" Kashmir and said he would continue to fight for the people of the region.

Targeting Omar Abdullah, whom Rashid defeated in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Baramulla MP said he was "literally dying in Tihar for five-and-a-half years" while the NC leader was "hiding in London".

As Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, stepped out of the prison, he was welcomed by his sons and supporters. "He was released from jail at 4.15 pm," a senior prison official said.

He has been in jail since 2019 following his arrest by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the 2017 terror funding case.