Security agencies to use Kashmir-like strategy to finish militancy in Jammu areas

A total of 26 army personnel, including three officers and five paratroopers, and seven civilians have been killed in less than three years in the region.

A senior police officer said like Kashmir, the security agencies are going to invest heavily in enhancing border management along the Line of Control with Pakistan in the twin district to ensure there is no infiltration.

Measures such as fencing, electronic surveillance, sensors and increased patrolling helped to check, if not curb infiltration of militants from across the LoC in Kashmir. At the same time, security forces launched massive counter insurgency operations to neutralise active militants and dismantle over ground worker (OGW) networks operating in Kashmir.

“Operations in Kashmir focused on identifying, apprehending or eliminating militants, disrupting their networks, and preventing infiltration across the LoC. This was backed by heightened intelligence gathering and surveillance to detect and pre-empt militant activities,” the officer said.

He said that earlier, they used to track down militants by intercepting the signals of their communication devices such as wireless sets, satellite and mobile phones. “But now they (militants) use offline apps to communicate among themselves and with their masters across the LoC, which makes it harder for us to track them,” he added.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha corroborated that the strategy adopted by security and Intelligence agencies to finish militancy in Kashmir will also be used in the twin border districts.