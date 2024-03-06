Srinagar court sentences acid attack accused to life imprisonment

The victim, according to prosecution, underwent 23 surgeries and more than Rs 48 lakhs were spent on her medical treatment. Coming from a poor family, the then 24-year-old victim worked in a beauty parlor to support her father, who is a tailor.

It was around 6 pm on February 1, 2022 when suddenly her world turned upside down. She was on the way home when the accused threw acid on her face. The crime had sent shock waves across Kashmir with people demanding stern punishment to the accused.

In the fast court trial, the accused has been awarded punishment in just two years. The charge sheet was prepared in a record time of three weeks by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

“During the course of investigation, it came to light that the victim had rejected the marriage proposal of the accused”. This angered the accused and he decided to "teach her a lesson" and "conspired to take revenge from the victim".

Earlier in August 2023, in a similar case, two accused had been sentenced to life imprisonment by a Srinagar court for throwing acid on a law student in 2014.