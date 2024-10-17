Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Supreme Court to consider hearing plea for restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir

The fresh application was filed by Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, an academician, and Khurshaid Ahmad Malik, a socio-political activist, in Jammu and Kashmir.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 07:37 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2024, 07:37 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirSupreme CourtstatehoodJammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us