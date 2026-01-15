Menu
J&K security forces put on high alert after suspected Pakistani drones spotted along LoC, IB

Security forces were immediately mobilised, with area domination patrols and enhanced surveillance measures launched across forward border zones to prevent any potential threats.
Last Updated : 15 January 2026, 16:59 IST
Published 15 January 2026, 16:59 IST
India NewsPakistanJammu and KashmirDronesLoCIB

