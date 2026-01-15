<p>Srinagar: Security forces in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu & Kashmir</a> were put on heightened alert on Thursday evening after multiple suspected Pakistani drones were spotted along the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/line-of-control">Line of Control</a> (LoC) and the Indo‑Pakistan International Border (IB), prompting swift responses and intensified surveillance in sensitive sectors.</p><p>In the Digwar sector of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/poonch">Poonch</a> district, a drone‑like object was reportedly observed hovering over Indian territory for several minutes before Army opened fire to neutralise the aerial vehicle.</p><p>Shortly afterward, another suspected drone was seen over the Ramgarh sector of Samba district, raising alarms along the IB.</p><p>Security forces were immediately mobilised, with area domination patrols and enhanced surveillance measures launched across forward border zones to prevent any potential threats, reports said. Forces remain vigilant as the situation continues to be closely monitored.</p><p>The latest incidents mark several drone sightings in the past week, part of a broader pattern of aerial activity along J&K borders. Suspected drones have been reported in Samba, Rajouri, and Poonch districts, triggering search operations and defensive actions by Army and Border Security Force units.</p><p>The repeated sightings come amid growing concerns about the use of drones for surveillance, smuggling of arms and ammunition, and possible reconnaissance along the volatile frontier.</p>.Security forces intensify search operation in Jammu & Kashmir's Kathua.<p>In a recent incident, security forces recovered an arms consignment allegedly dropped by a Pakistani drone in Paloora village near the IB in Samba, which included pistols, magazines, rounds, and a grenade.</p><p>The Indian Army has publicly pressed Pakistan to curb drone intrusions, with the Army Chief warning that such incursions are “unacceptable” and could undermine ceasefire understandings along the border. New Delhi has communicated its concerns to Pakistan’s military leadership during recent interactions.</p><p><strong>Rising drone threat</strong></p><p>Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) have emerged as a persistent security challenge along the India‑Pakistan frontier in J&K. Initially occasional, drone sightings - often of small quadcopters or low‑flying UAVs - have increased in frequency over the past year, with multiple incursions over forward areas of the LoC and IB reported.</p><p>These drones are suspected of being used for cross‑border surveillance and delivery of contraband, including arms, ammunition and possibly narcotics, to facilitate militant operations and supply networks in difficult-to-reach forested regions. </p><p>The recovery of weapon caches allegedly dropped by drones has intensified calls for advanced counter-drone technology and stricter aerial monitoring along the borders.</p>