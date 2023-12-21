At least 3 injured in terrorist attack on Army truck in J&K; encounter underway

Srinagar: An Indian Army vehicle was ambushed by terrorists in the Surankote area of border district Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, leaving at least three jawans injured.

Sources said an army vehicle was ambushed by a group of terrorists on DKG-Buffliaz road in the upper reaches of Poonch.

More casualties are feared, though there has been no official confirmation yet.

Reinforcements have been rushed to the spot and an encounter has reportedly broken out.