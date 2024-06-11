Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Three held for providing support to terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir

The explosive devices, weighing about six kgs, were recovered on Sunday and were destroyed a day later, a police official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 June 2024, 09:30 IST
Last Updated : 11 June 2024, 09:30 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Srinagar: Three over ground workers of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) have been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district in connection with the recovery of two improvised explosive devices, police said on Tuesday.

The explosive devices, weighing about six kgs, were recovered on Sunday and were destroyed a day later, a police official said.

During further investigation following the killing of LeT commander Reyaz Dar and his associate Rayees Dar on June 3, police recovered the explosives from the over ground workers (OGW) network of the slain terrorists, the official said.

He said three OGWs have been arrested for providing shelter and logistic support to the slain terrorists.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 June 2024, 09:30 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirPulwamaTerrorismLashkar-e-Taibaterrorists

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT