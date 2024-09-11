Three unidentified terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur

Srinagar: Three unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.
The clash occurred in the Khandara Top area of Basantgarh, a defence spokesperson reported. Acting on specific intelligence, security forces launched an operation near Basantgarh and established contact with the terrorists at the Kathua-Basantgarh border.
The terrorists, who were hiding in the area, opened fire on the search teams at around 12:50 p.m., prompting retaliation from the security forces, reports said and added that three terrorists were neutralized in the gun battle.
The incident follows a ceasefire violation by Pakistan earlier in the day along the Jammu border. Unprovoked firing from Pakistan in the Akhnoor sector injured a Border Security Force (BSF) personnel.
Jammu and Kashmir is scheduled to hold elections in three phases starting September 18, with results anticipated on October 8.
Published 11 September 2024, 09:26 IST