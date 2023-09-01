Transport association calls for 'chakka jam' in Jammu demanding removal of Sarore toll plaza

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, AJKTWA chairman Ajit Singh said, 'We are announcing a chakka jam tomorrow. The Jammu Bar Association and the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industries are extending support to us. A coordination committee has been formed for a unified response.'

He said all transport associations and other organisations will assemble at Bhagwati Nagar Chowk in Jammu city for the 'chakka jam'.