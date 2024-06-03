Two LeT militants killed in encounter at J&K’s Pulwama

As the joint team zeroed in on its target, the hiding militants opened fire and tried to break the security cordon, officials said, adding that the joint team then fired back, leading to a gunfight.

While the intermittent exchange of fire continued for some time, two houses caught fire as the security forces used heavy weapons to target the militant hideout, they said and added two militants were killed in the gunfight.

A video shared by news agency ANI captured the visuals of smoke emanating from the trapped house.

The slain militants were identified as Riyaz Ahmad Dar and Rayees – both residents of Kakapora village in Pulwama. Dar had reportedly joined the militant ranks in September 2015 and had escaped security cordons several times in the past, while Rayees had joined in 2021.

Earlier on May 7, the security forces killed two terrorists in a gunfight in neighbouring Kulgam district. Basit Dar, who was an active operative of The Resistance Front (TRF), a Lashkar-backed terrorist organisation, was among the terrorists killed in the encounter.