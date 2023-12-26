We will meet the same fate as Gaza and Palestine: NC's Farooq Abdullah warns, pushes for India-Pakistan talks

Lok Sabha MP and Jammu & Kashmir National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday made the claim that Kashmir would face the 'same fate as Palestine and Gaza' in the absence of dialogue between India and Pakistan.
Speaking to ANI, he said "Atal Bihari Vajpayee had said that we can change our friends but not our neighbours. If we remain friendly with our neighbours, both will progress. PM Modi also said that war is not an option now and the matters should be resolved through dialogue."
Abdullah went on to ask "Where is the dialogue? Nawaz Sharif is about to become the PM (of Pakistan) and they are saying that we are ready to talk (with India), but what is the reason. Why we are not ready to talk?"
He continued, "If we do not find a solution through dialogue, we will meet the same fate as Gaza and Palestine, which are being bombed by Israel..."
Abdullah has been irate in recent times, especially after the Supreme Court decision about Article 370, when he told reporters that 'Jammu and Kashmir can go to hell'.