Will approach SC if Centre doesn't restore statehood to J&K: Omar Abdullah

When asked how the National Conference would go about seeking the restoration of Article 370 abrogated by the Centre in August 2019 when the apex court has upheld the Government of India's decision, Abdullah said, "We will fight politically. Before this decision of the SC, it upheld Article 370 three times. So, can we not hope that the SC will tomorrow change its decision? If the BJP did not accept defeat even after three rulings, how can we accept defeat after just one verdict?"

"We have never said that we will be able to do it immediately, but we are not ready to quit this fight. We assure people that we will not sit silent on these issues. If the BJP took so many years, we will not talk about 10-20 years, but are hopeful that the situation in this country will change and we will be able to fulfil this promise," he added.