Chhattisgarh teacher held for mixing phenyl in hostel meal to ‘settle score’ with hostel head

Police said he acted out of personal enmity with the hostel superintendent. The tainted food was discarded in time, preventing a tragedy.
Last Updated : 28 August 2025, 02:50 IST
Published 28 August 2025, 02:50 IST
India NewsCrimeChhattisgarhHostelpoisoning case

