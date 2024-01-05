Japan earthquake: MoS Muraleedharan says mission in touch with Indians visiting affected Ishikawa

Japan welcomed the new year with a tragedy that sent a quick reminder to the world of the 2011 earthquake that shattered the country.
The earthquake that struck Japan on January 1, 2024, hit the country's main island of Honshu and triggered tsunami warnings.
The series of earthquakes had reportedly killed at least 90 people and injured dozens apart from causing destruction and power outages in the prefectures.
Meanwhile, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, in an interview with DH's Anupama Ramakrishnan, elaborated on the measures being taken to help Indians in the quake-hit areas of Japan.
"Immediately following the earthquake that struck Japan on New Year’s Day, 2024, our Mission in Tokyo set up an emergency control room, operating on a 24X7 basis, information of which is in the public domain," he said.
The minister said information and assistance is being extended to Indian nationals through this facility.
"No casualties of Indian nationality have been received by our Mission and Ministry so far," he said.
"The earthquake-affected area is not home to a large Indian community. While there were a few Indian nationals visiting the affected Ishikawa prefecture during this period, our Mission has established contact with them and is in touch with them for any needed support," he elaborated.
"The Embassy continues to be in contact with authorities in Tokyo and in the prefectures, and is closely monitoring the situation," the minister added.