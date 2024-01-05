Japan earthquake: MoS Muraleedharan says mission in touch with Indians visiting affected Ishikawa

Japan welcomed the new year with a tragedy that sent a quick reminder to the world of the 2011 earthquake that shattered the country.

The earthquake that struck Japan on January 1, 2024, hit the country's main island of Honshu and triggered tsunami warnings.

The series of earthquakes had reportedly killed at least 90 people and injured dozens apart from causing destruction and power outages in the prefectures.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, in an interview with DH's Anupama Ramakrishnan, elaborated on the measures being taken to help Indians in the quake-hit areas of Japan.