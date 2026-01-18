<p>Latehar: At least five people, including four women, were killed and 25 others injured after a bus carrying wedding guests overturned in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Sunday, police said.</p><p>The accident occurred at Orsa Bangladara valley under Mahuadanr police station limits.</p><p>"A bus carrying a marriage party was coming from Balrampur district in Chhattisgarh for a wedding at Mahuadanr in Latehar. The bus overturned, and five people died on the spot. Among them, four were women. The injured were taken to a hospital," Superintendent of Police Kumar Gaurav told PTI.</p>.6 dead, many trapped after fire breaks out at shopping mall in Pak's Karachi, probe ordered.<p>The matter is being investigated, he said.</p><p>In a post on X, Chief Minister Hemant Soren asked the Latehar deputy commissioner to provide appropriate medical facilities to the injured.</p>.<p>The bus driver Vikas Pathak said around 70 passengers were on the bus.</p><p>"The brakes of the bus had failed. Despite attempting to stop the vehicle using the handbrake and switching off the engine, I could not regain control, and the bus eventually overturned," he told reporters.</p>