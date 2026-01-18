<p>Latehar: At least seven people, including five women, were killed and over 80 others injured after a bus carrying wedding guests overturned in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Sunday, police said.</p><p>The accident occurred at Orsa Bangladara valley under Mahuadanr police station limits.</p><p>"A bus carrying a marriage party was coming from Balrampur district in Chhattisgarh for a wedding at Mahuadanr in Latehar. The bus overturned, and five people died on the spot. Among them, four were women. The injured were taken to a hospital," Superintendent of Police Kumar Gaurav told PTI.</p>.6 dead, many trapped after fire breaks out at shopping mall in Pak's Karachi, probe ordered.<p>Two persons died during treatment in hospital, another official said.</p><p>In a post on X, Chief Minister Hemant Soren asked the Latehar deputy commissioner to provide appropriate medical facilities to the injured.</p><p>Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vipin Kumar Dubey said 60 injured were admitted to Mahuadanr community health centre and over 20 at a private hospital.</p>.<p>"Thirty-two people, who are serious, are being referred to RIMS Ranchi for better treatment," he said.</p><p>The deceased were identified as Reshanti Devi (35), Prema Devi (37), Sita Devi (45), Sonamati Devi (55), Sukhna Bhuiyan (40) and Vijay Bhuiyan. Identification of a woman, who died in Latehar hospital, is underway, Dubey said.</p><p>The bus driver, Vikas Pathak, said around 90 passengers were on the bus.</p><p>"The brakes of the bus failed. Despite attempts to stop the vehicle using the handbrake and switching off the engine, I could not regain control, and the bus eventually overturned," he told reporters.</p>