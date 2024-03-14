'Article 370' should be made tax-free in Jharkhand: Governor

"I feel such a patriotic movie should be given tax exemption. It is up to the government," he said, after watching the movie at a multiplex in Ranchi.
Article 370, which released nationwide on February 23, focuses on the government’s fight against terrorism in Kashmir, among other issues.
The Narendra Modi-led central government had on August 5, 2019, abrogated Article 370, ending the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated it into two Union territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
"Now, peace and development are returning to Kashmir, tourism is expanding, and the economy has started growing," Radhakrishnan said on Wednesday.
