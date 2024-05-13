Blast at scrap dealer's place claims 4 lives, including 3 minors in Jharkhand

Palamu Superintendent of Police (SP) Reeshma Ramesan told PTI, "Four persons had died on Sunday, while one more person, who was on way to Ranchi’s RIMS for treatment, succumbed to his injuries late Sunday night." She said, "The area of occurrence has been sealed and they are waiting for forensic lab team to begin investigation. We are probing the incident from every angle, exploring all possibilities, including the likelihood of a bomb detonation." The deceased scrap dealer was identified as Isteyak Ansari (50) and others who were killed in the blast were Sahadat Ansari (8), Shaheed Ansari (8) and Varish Ansari (10). Afsana Khatun (14) and Rukhsana Khatun (17), who were injured in the incident, are undergoing treatment.