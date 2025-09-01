Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

News in Pics | September 1, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 01 September 2025, 00:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
A child greets an idol of Lord Ganesha before immersion during the ‘Ganesh Chathurthi’ festival, in Hyderabad, Telangana

A child greets an idol of Lord Ganesha before immersion during the ‘Ganesh Chathurthi’ festival, in Hyderabad, Telangana

Credit: PTI Photo

Artistes and people perform during a procession amid the ‘Ganesh Chaturthi’ festivities, in Ranchi, Jharkhand

Artistes and people perform during a procession amid the ‘Ganesh Chaturthi’ festivities, in Ranchi, Jharkhand

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Workers pack apples during the harvesting season, in Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh

Workers pack apples during the harvesting season, in Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh

Credit: PTI Photo

Lily pads float on a pond at Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose Indian Botanic Garden, in Howrah, West Bengal

Lily pads float on a pond at Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose Indian Botanic Garden, in Howrah, West Bengal

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Locals and tourists enjoy sunset at Filopappou hill in Athens, Greece

Locals and tourists enjoy sunset at Filopappou hill in Athens, Greece

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 September 2025, 00:55 IST
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

Follow us on :

Follow Us