Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajharkhand

Four arrested for murder of BJP leader in Jharkhand's Latehar

Sahu, a former vice-president of Latehar zila parishad, was shot at by motorcycle-borne unidentified gunmen near Doon school in Balumath area on August 12.
Last Updated 19 August 2023, 13:03 IST

Follow Us

Four persons including the shooter have been arrested for the murder of BJP leader Rajendra Prasad Sahu in Jharkhand’s Latehar district, police said on Saturday.

Sahu, a former vice-president of Latehar zila parishad, was shot at by motorcycle-borne unidentified gunmen near Doon school in Balumath area on August 12. He succumbed to bullet injuries on August 14 in a Ranchi hospital.

Talking to reporters, Latehar SP Anjani Anjan said, 'During interrogation, the accused admitted that Sahu was killed at the behest of TSPC member Akraman Ganjhu.'

Ganjhu, regional committee member of the banned Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee, a Maoist splinter group, carries a bounty Rs 15 lakh on his head.

The four arrested were identified as Jintendra Viswakarma, Shivpujan Singh alias Motka, Ashwini Kumar Singh alias Buchchan and Kuldip Ganjhu. They allegedly worked as sleeper cells for the TSPC, SP said.

Police have also recovered four pistols, 30 live cartridges, four magazines, four mobile phones and a motorcycle from the accused, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 19 August 2023, 13:03 IST)
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsShootingCrimeJharkhand

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT