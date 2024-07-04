Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajharkhand

LIVE
Hemant Soren Swearing-in Live: All eyes on Jharkhand with JMM chief to return as CM

With Champai Soren resigning from the Jharkhand CM post, former chief minister Hemant Soren is all set to retake the seat. The swearing-in of the new Jharkhand CM is slated to be at 5 pm. Keep tracking DH for all the latest updates!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 04 July 2024, 10:03 IST
Last Updated : 04 July 2024, 10:03 IST

Follow Us :

Highlights
09:3904 Jul 2024

Hemant Soren on track to become Jharkhand CM: I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders invited to Raj Bhavan at 12.30 pm

09:3904 Jul 2024

Hemant Soren to take oath as Jharkhand Chief Minister at 5 pm today

09:5204 Jul 2024

Jharkhand Guv CP Radhakrishnan invited Hemant Soren to take oath today

Governor posted on X, "Invited Hemant Soren to take oath today after appointing him as the CM-designate of Jharkhand,"

09:3904 Jul 2024

Hemant Soren on track to become Jharkhand CM: I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders invited to Raj Bhavan at 12.30 pm

The Raj Bhavan in Jharkhand on Thursday invited the leaders of the I.N.D.I.A. block at 12:30 pm, with Hemant Soren set to reclaim his seat as Chief Minister of Jharkhand.

Soren, state Congress president Rajesh Thakur, and RJD leader Satyanand Bhokta will go to Raj Bhavan, news agency ANI reported.

Read more

10:0304 Jul 2024

Hemant Soren was earlier said to take his CM oath on June 7

News agency PTI reported earlier that Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan invited former CM Hemant Soren to form the government in the state and he would take oath on July 7.

Read more

09:3904 Jul 2024

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on Wednesday resigned from his post

Champai Soren, who had taken oath as the 12th chief minister of Jharkhand on February 2 after Hemant Soren's arrest, met Governor C P Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan and tendered his resignation in the presence of the JMM executive president, capping a day-long drama full of speculations.

Read more

09:3904 Jul 2024

Hemant Soren to take oath as Jharkhand Chief Minister at 5 pm today

JMM leader Hemant Soren is set to take oath as Jharkhand Chief Minister for the third time on Thursday at 5 pm, PTI reports quoting its ally Congress' state president Rajesh Thakur.

Published 04 July 2024, 09:40 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsJMMJharkhandHemant Soren

Follow us on :

Follow Us