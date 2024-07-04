Hemant Soren Swearing-in Live: All eyes on Jharkhand with JMM chief to return as CM

Governor posted on X, "Invited Hemant Soren to take oath today after appointing him as the CM-designate of Jharkhand,"
The Raj Bhavan in Jharkhand on Thursday invited the leaders of the I.N.D.I.A. block at 12:30 pm, with Hemant Soren set to reclaim his seat as Chief Minister of Jharkhand.
Soren, state Congress president Rajesh Thakur, and RJD leader Satyanand Bhokta will go to Raj Bhavan, news agency ANI reported.
News agency PTI reported earlier that Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan invited former CM Hemant Soren to form the government in the state and he would take oath on July 7.
Champai Soren, who had taken oath as the 12th chief minister of Jharkhand on February 2 after Hemant Soren's arrest, met Governor C P Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan and tendered his resignation in the presence of the JMM executive president, capping a day-long drama full of speculations.
JMM leader Hemant Soren is set to take oath as Jharkhand Chief Minister for the third time on Thursday at 5 pm, PTI reports quoting its ally Congress' state president Rajesh Thakur.