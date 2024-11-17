Home
Jharkhand's highest award to be named 'Bhagwan Birsa Munda-Bhagwan Sido Kanho': CM Hemant Soren

This announcement comes amid the ongoing Jharkhand Assembly polls, with the second phase of elections to be held on November 20.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 November 2024, 04:39 IST

Published 17 November 2024, 04:39 IST
India NewsJharkhandHemant SorenBirsa MundaTrendingJharkhand Assembly Elections 2024

