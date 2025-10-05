Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Two children die of kidney complications in MP's Betul; 'toxic' cough syrup link being probed

Sale of medicines without a doctor's advice has been prohibited and drug inspectors have been told to intensify checks.
Last Updated : 05 October 2025, 10:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 October 2025, 10:22 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshCough Syrup

Follow us on :

Follow Us