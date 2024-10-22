Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajharkhand

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 | Nomination process for second phase begins

Jharkhand Assembly elections will be held in two phases - November 13 and 20, with counting scheduled for November 23.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 07:49 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 October 2024, 07:49 IST
India NewsJharkhandNominationsJharkhand Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us