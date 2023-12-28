Jharkhand BJP releases ‘charge sheet’ against Soren govt ahead of 4th anniversary

He alleged that Soren protects corrupt officers. “He himself does not follow the law. The chief minister was summoned six times by the Enforcement Directorate but he did not appear before it. If he is clean, why does he not face questioning by the central agency?”

About law and order in Jharkhand, Marandi, the state's first chief minister, said the law and order situation has deteriorated from bad to worse. “People are not feeling safe. Murder, theft and loot have become common under Soren's rule,” he alleged.