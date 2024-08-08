Jharkhand: CoBRA battalion jawan injured in IED explosion

Chaibasa, Jharkhand: A CoBRA battalion jawan was injured in an IED explosion on Thursday during a search operation against Maoists in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said.

The incident occurred at 7.30 am in Saranda forest under the Chotanagara Police Station limits, a police statement said.

Jitendra Dani, sub-inspector of the CoBRA 209 battalion, was airlifted and admitted to a Ranchi hospital for advanced treatment, it said.

"During the search operation on Thursday in the Chotanagra police station area, an IED planted by the Maoists targeting the security forces exploded, in which sub-inspector of CoBRA 209 battalion Jitendra Dani got injured," the statement said.