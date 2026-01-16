<p>Ranchi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jharkhand">Jharkhand </a>High Court on Friday observed that the recent police raid on the Enforcement Directorate office here prima facie appears "preplanned".</p>.<p>Justice Sanjay Kumar Dwide, while hearing a writ petition filed by the ED, directed the central agency to make the Union home secretary a party in the case.</p>.<p>The court ordered the Union home secretary to depute CRPF/BSF or any other paramilitary force to provide security to the ED office and its officers.</p>.ED moves Jharkhand High Court seeking CBI probe into police raid on its office.<p>Justice Dwide also directed Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rakesh Ranjan to ensure proper security of the ED office.</p>.<p>The court observed that if there is any lapse in the security of the ED office and its officers, the SSP Ranchi will directly be held responsible for that.</p>.<p>The high court also stayed the police investigation against ED officers on the basis of an FIR registered in the Airport police station by a former Jharkhand government employee, Santosh Kumar.</p>.<p>The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday moved the Jharkhand High Court, seeking a CBI probe into the raid conducted by the state police on its premises, alleging "direct interference" by the police in the functioning of the central agency.</p>.<p>The ED counsel informed the court that the central agency was investigating an alleged scam by Santosh involving Rs 23 crore.</p>.<p>He also informed the court that Rs 9 crore has already been recovered by the ED in the matter.</p>