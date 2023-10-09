Jharkhand: Lone NCP MLA threatens to withdraw support to Hemant Soren govt

Speaking to reporters here, the Hussainabad MLA said, "The party had extended unconditional support to the Soren government in Jharkhand in 2020 on the condition that Hussainabad would be made a district but that is yet to be made a reality."

"If the JMM-Congress-RJD government does not declare Hussainabad a district by October 31, I will withdraw support to the government on November 1," he said.