Homeindiajharkhand

JMM's Bebi Devi wins Dumri assembly seat in Jharkhand by 17,000 votes

The JMM candidate who is also the I.N.D.I.A bloc nominee got about 1,35,480 votes while NDA candidate Yashoda Devi got about 1,18,380 votes.
Last Updated 08 September 2023, 10:55 IST

JMM candidate Bebi Devi won the by-election to the Dumri assembly seat in Jharkhand's Giridih district on Friday by defeating AJSU party nominee Yashoda Devi by over 17,000 votes, according to a district administration official.

The JMM candidate who is also the I.N.D.I.A bloc nominee got about 1,35,480 votes while NDA candidate Yashoda Devi got about 1,18,380 votes, the official said.

Bebi Devi is the the wife former Jharkhand minister Jagarnath Mahto, whose death in April necessitated the by-election.

She termed her victory as a 'true tribute' to Mahto who had represented the seat since 2004.

The polling for the by-election was held on September 5. Of the total 2.98 lakh eligible voters, 64.84 per cent had cast their votes.

(Published 08 September 2023, 10:55 IST)
India NewsIndian PoliticsJMMJharkhandBypolls

