JMM's Bebi Devi wins Dumri assembly seat in Jharkhand by 17,000 votes

JMM candidate Bebi Devi won the by-election to the Dumri assembly seat in Jharkhand's Giridih district on Friday by defeating AJSU party nominee Yashoda Devi by over 17,000 votes, according to a district administration official.

The JMM candidate who is also the I.N.D.I.A bloc nominee got about 1,35,480 votes while NDA candidate Yashoda Devi got about 1,18,380 votes, the official said.