Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Updates: PM Modi offers 'special congratulations' to Anantnag-Rajouri voters for 'record turnout'
Phase 6 of poll campaigning is well underway with Union Minister Piyush Goyal taking a morning walk in Varanasi, UP, and interacting with voters. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has asked the BJP and the Congress to desist from raising divisive issues in campaigning. The last phase of polling will be on June 1 for the remaining 57 seats with the counting of votes scheduled for June 4. Track the latest election updates with DH.
Last Updated : 27 May 2024, 03:44 IST
Congress and I.N.D.I.A. alliance want to divide nation: Piyush Goyal
"The opposition engages in appeasement and divisive politics. Sometimes, they want to do a property survey. Sometimes, they talk about dividing us based on race... Congress and the INDI alliance talk about dividing the nation. They talk about inheritance tax. I condemn the policies of the INDI alliance and Congress," said Union Minister and BJP candidate from Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat, Piyush Goyal.
Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi pay floral tributes to former PM Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Published 27 May 2024, 03:28 IST