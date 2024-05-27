Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Updates: PM Modi offers 'special congratulations' to Anantnag-Rajouri voters for 'record turnout'

Phase 6 of poll campaigning is well underway with Union Minister Piyush Goyal taking a morning walk in Varanasi, UP, and interacting with voters. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has asked the BJP and the Congress to desist from raising divisive issues in campaigning. The last phase of polling will be on June 1 for the remaining 57 seats with the counting of votes scheduled for June 4. Track the latest election updates with DH.