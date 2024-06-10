Naxal problem now confined to only 5 Jharkhand districts: DGP

Ranchi: Coordinated and concerted offensives against Naxalites in Jharkhand have restricted their activities to only five of the 24 districts, with Chaibasa being the most affected, DGP Ajay Kumar Singh said on Monday.

Continuous operations are underway to minimise the threat posed by the rebels, and their impact is evident in the state, Singh added.

He made these remarks while speaking to reporters after a review meeting on key issues including law and order, the Naxal menace, and crime control.

The DGP expressed confidence that the success of anti-Naxal operations would soon lead to a significant reduction in incidents.

Police have detailed information about Naxalites' movements and hideouts, and operations have been intensified accordingly, he added. Over 400 Naxalites were arrested last year, he said.