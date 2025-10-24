Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajharkhand

Road blockade in Jharkhand’s Palamu over woman's death during treatment

Srivastava claimed that two patients had died in Hussainabad over the past week due to negligence at private facilities.
Last Updated : 24 October 2025, 10:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2025, 10:27 IST
India NewswomanJharkhand

Follow us on :

Follow Us