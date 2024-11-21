Seven killed, many injured after bus overturns in Jharkhand

<p>Hazaribag (Jharkhand): At least seven people were killed and several others injured on Thursday after a Patna-bound bus with passengers on board overturned in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, police said.</p>.<p>The accident occurred near Gorhar Police Station area, around 50 km away from district headquarters, when the bus overturned while it was taking a turn, a senior officer said.</p>.<p>"Seven deaths have been confirmed so far. Some more people may be trapped in the bus," Hazaribag SP Arvind Kumar Singh told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>There were about 50 passengers in the bus which was going to Patna from Kolkata when the accident took place.</p>