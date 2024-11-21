Home
Seven killed, many injured after bus overturns in Jharkhand

The accident occurred near Gorhar Police Station area, around 50 km away from district headquarters, when the bus overturned while it was taking a turn, a senior officer said.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 05:11 IST

Published 21 November 2024, 05:11 IST
India NewsAccidentJharkahnd

